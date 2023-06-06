Carmelo Anthony may have retired from basketball already, but several New York Knicks fans are still holding out hope that he returns for one last hurrah in the mecca.

Anthony has Knicks fans in their feelings after he shared a rather emotional tweet sharing his love for basketball. Melo retired last May, but he couldn't help but express how much the sport means to him. Along with a photo of him holding the basketball, he wrote: “Always got love for the game.”

Always got love for the game 🏀 #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/awgAZSHEAj — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 5, 2023

Many supporters couldn't help but feel that Carmelo Anthony deserves a good farewell from the NBA. He was unable to find a team for the 2022-23 season, eventually leading to his decision to call it a career.

With that said, Knicks fans made sure to shower Melo with love, with many even calling him to unretire and play one more year in New York. If not, some suggested that he could sign a one-day contract and retire as a Knick.

“1-day contract to retire as a Knick, we need it,” a commenter shared. “Unretire champ we need that NYK send off year fuck everything else!!” another Twitter user said.

A third New York faithful shared, “Unretire I need that MSG farewell tour before we toss up the 7 forever.”

“Nothing but love for you Carmelo Anthony. Just wish I could've seen you play at the Mecca one more time. You are still the #KingofNY #NewYorkForever,” another fan said.

Here are more reactions to Melo's latest tweet:

Smh. @carmeloanthony,Don't be in a rush to retire. They tried to do the same thing to @russwest44. There are a lot of teams that need your services. The Clippers could use u. @Yg_Trece. @JoelEmbiid. https://t.co/C2kFWIoK7a — Jetter (@Mrfjetter) June 6, 2023

Please come back 🤕 https://t.co/OQcZaSR7ba — Me7o World (@MeloCentral) June 6, 2023

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Anthony will stay retired or if his love for the game will push him to pursue one final run in the league. Whatever he decides to do, however, his legacy as one of the best to ever do it is already cemented.