The New York Knicks are off to a great start in 2025-26, and much of that success has come at home. After Sunday night's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets, they are an incredible 6-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Considering the importance of defending home court to winning a championship, a strong start at home bodes well for New York, especially for a team that went 5-5 at home during the 2025 playoffs.

But exactly how have the Knicks done so well at home and what are the odds that it translates to the postseason?

How are the Knicks succeeding at home?

So far, New York is an ugly 0-3 on the road. However, three games is an incredibly small sample size. And it is not at all surprising that the Knicks went on an early three-game losing skid considering they are in the process of figuring out their individual roles under new head coach Mike Brown.

But while they've struggled on the road, they have looked incredibly sharp at home. All of the four games on their recent winning streak have been at home. They also won their first two games of the season at home in convincing fashion. So, the early results point to a team that plays incredibly well at home.

On the whole, New York has outscored opponents by 106 points at home through six games, according to Basketball Reference. They have averaged 123.7 points per game at home, and are surrendering only 106 points. For context, they are scoring about eight more points per game at home than they did last season, and they are giving up about five fewer points. That is more than coincidence. It speaks to approach and culture.

Digging a bit deeper, the Knicks are shooting the ball better at home, as well. They are connecting on 56.3% of shot attempts at home versus 51.6% of shots on the road. That extends to 3-point shooting, too. New York is connecting on a blistering 41.1% of 3-point attempts at home, compared to only 33.1% on the road.

Interestingly, the team's strong play at home is more a product of its bench than its stars. Karl-Anthony Towns is the only starter who is putting up considerably better stats in The Garden (23.5 points per game at home vs. 15 points per game on the road). However, its bench is answering the call—and then some.

The reserves are averaging nearly 39 points per game at home, compared to just 20 per game on the road. Some of that may well be a result of longer minutes due to bigger leads. But getting more from your bench is obviously an important attribute to success. And doing so at home is another way to ensure a concrete home court advantage.

Recent titles have been won at home—which might bode well for Knicks

It is intuitive that good teams play better at home. But defending home court is increasingly important come the playoffs, especially for top-seeded teams. Consider for a moment that a team with home court advantage throughout the playoffs will host as many as four home games in every series. Well, if that teams wins all their home playoff games, they win a championship.

While going undefeated at home in the playoffs is mildly aspirational — though not impossible — dominating on your home floor is a given for recent champions. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder went 11-2 at home in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics went undefeated at home on their way to the championship in the season prior to last year. And the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors both lost only one game en route to their championships in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

While it is incredibly early to discuss the Knicks' championship aspirations, the formula for winning their first championship in 52 years is well documented. First, New York must continue to execute at home. If they do so and secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference, then winning a championship becomes as simple as continuing their strong play at home. Granted, a lot can happen between now and the playoffs, but a 6-0 record at home is a good start.