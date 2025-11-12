The New York Knicks have found their rhythm. Not only have they won their past five games, they've won them all by double digits. On Tuesday, it was the Memphis Grizzlies' turn to get blitzed by this new and improved Knicks team under new head coach Mike Brown, as New York took a 133-120 win that wasn't as close as the final score would suggest.

The Knicks' more ballyhooed players will draw the majority of headlines. Jalen Brunson put up another 30-point double-double with assists. Karl-Anthony Towns put up another 20-10 night. Mikal Bridges continued to stuff the stat sheet, putting up 22 points, five rebounds, and seven dimes.

But what's constantly been going under the radar is the play of OG Anunoby. But for Brown, this should not be the case. In fact, the Knicks head coach believes that Anunoby deserves all the accolades in the world — including an All-Star nod and a strong consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

“OG is an All-Star, in my opinion. Not only is he an All-Star, he's an all-defensive performer. In my opinion, he should have an opportunity, amongst others in our group, to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league,” Brown said, via Colin Martin of SNY.

Anunoby has been a big part of why the Knicks have the second-best offense in the association. Brown is praising the huge strides he's making on the offensive end, and the playmaking leap he's taken is catching the eye of the Knicks' head honcho.

“He's just embracing what we're trying to do offensively with his talent, his size, his athleticism, his IQ. It's just showing that he can still go to another level as a playmaker,” Brown added.

Knicks are putting up two-way masterclasses

The softer schedule as of late has really helped the Knicks, but their play is befitting of a powerhouse in the NBA. The closest they've beaten a team by over the past five games is 12 (against the Chicago Bulls).

They will be tested more over the next few games. Their next five contests will be against the Orlando Magic (twice), Miami Heat (twice), and Dallas Mavericks.