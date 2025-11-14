After winning his fourth MLB MVP Award, New Balance will honor Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with a new shirt to celebrate the player.

New Balance is dropping a new MVP Unicorn T-shirt to celebrate Ohtani's third-straight MVP win, and fans of the Dodgers player will be able to get it in North America and Japan. The shirts will run you $39.99 if you wish to get one and are “limited” edition.

“Shohei’s story is not just being written, it’s an unfolding masterpiece in real time. We are thrilled to have him as part of the

New Balance family,” said New Balance's Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Davis. “Leading his team to back-to-back World Series titles while shattering expectations on both sides of the plate is the hallmark of a true generational icon.

“He has defied the norms of modern-day baseball — all while doing so with a sense of grace. Truly a unicorn among legends, rewriting what greatness looks like,” Davis continued.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani won his fourth MVP after his second-straight World Series win

For the fourth time (and third-straight year) in his already legendary career, Ohtani won the National League MVP Award. His first one, though, was the American League MVP since he was with the Los Angeles Angels at the time.

The two-way player had another stellar campaign in 2025. Ohtani had a .282 batting average, 55 home runs, and 102 RBIs. He also started 14 games as a pitcher, with a .500 record in those starts (1-1). He also had an ERA of 2.87 and 62 strikeouts.

Ohtani started his career in the MLB with the Angels in 2018. Before making his way to the MLB, Ohtani played for the professional Japanese team, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Since 2021, he has become one of the best players in the MLB. He is a five-time MLB All-Star, four-time MVP, and a six-time All-MLB First Team player. He also won AL Rookie of the Year in 2018.

His time with the Dodgers has been a success. He signed a 10-year contract with the Dodgers during the 2024 offseason. They would win the World Series against the New York Yankees. In his first year, Ohtani broke the 50-50 (50 homeruns and 50 stolen bases) barrier.

The following year, they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win the World Series again. This was the franchise's ninth World Series win.