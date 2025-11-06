Karl Anthony-Towns will be ready to go against his former team, as the New York Knicks star big man is reportedly upgraded to available for Wednesday night's contest.

“Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight vs MIN, per SNY sources. Towns was questionable for the game earlier today due to illness,” Ian Begley of SNY shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, just before tipoff.

The 29-year-old Towns was labeled questionable for the Timberwolves game at Madison Square Garden due to an illness, but it seems that he feels good enough to at least suit up and face the Timberwolves.

Towns is coming off an incredible performance on Monday, as he dropped 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, 13 rebounds, five assists and a couple of steals in 30 minutes of action in a 119-102 demolition of the Washington Wizards in New York City. Before that, he had 20 points and 15 boards with five dimes and two blocks in a 128-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls over the weekend.

With Towns getting the green light to play, the Knicks will have all hands on deck against the Timberwolves, which is also on a roll. Minnesota arrived in New York on a two-game win streak, having defeated the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday to go 2-0 in their current road trip.

Towns, who is in his second season with the Knicks, is averaging 20.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field in the 2025-26 NBA campaign.