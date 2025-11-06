NEW YORK – The New York Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Wednesday night, improving to 5-0 at home. The win was New York’s third in as many games in the midst of a seven-game home stand, their longest since 2013.

The biggest stat-sheet discrepancy was rebounding, where the Knicks dominated the Timberwolves 50 to 31. Ten of those rebounds came from Mitchell Robinson in just 16 minutes.

Robinson had nine of New York’s 21 offensive rebounds on Wednesday. Minnesota grabbed nine offensive rebounds as a team, for reference. The center has missed five games thus far with “left ankle injury management,” but has been effective when available.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game that Deuce McBride was designated the “defensive player of the game.” He added that Robinson was also in consideration.

“It could've gone to Mitch, too,” Brown said of the honor after Wednesday night’s win. “I thought Mitch had like nine blocks, or ten blocks, I was shocked he only had three. But Mitch was all over the place, he was guarding everybody. Contesting shots, blocking shots.”

Robinson was destructive to the Timberwolves in the third quarter. The Knicks won the period 40-28, with the big man playing half of it. In those six minutes, he snagged three offensive rebounds and scored six points. He also recorded all three of his blocks in that time.

Mike Brown is appreciating Mitchell Robinson’s novel impact

The eighth-year center has been integral to several New York playoff series victories. His size and defense on Joel Embiid in 2024 catalyzed a 4-2 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the reason the “lights were too bright” for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

Unfortunately for Robinson, his availability has been inconsistent in recent seasons due to injuries. In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, the defensive anchor missed a total of 116 games.

In the three games he has played in early in this young season, he is averaging 6.33 offensive rebounds. The Knicks won Robinson's 16 minutes by seven points on Wednesday. They are 2-1 in the games he has been active.

New York is better equipped this year than the season before to make it through stretches without Robinson. Guerschon Yabusele played nine minutes against Minnesota. Six came before both teams closed the game with their reserves.

Second-year center Ariel Hukporti has earned some of Brown’s trust early. When Robinson is out, Hukporti has filled in as the Knicks’ starting center. Brown does this to keep the second unit together.

Brown is already growing an appreciation for Robinson’s impact. His postgame press conference on Wednesday proved this when it became, at one point, interactive.

“I’ma take a poll. Who has- who has seen a stat sheet that has somebody playing 16 minutes and get nine offensive rebounds? Raise your hands,” Brown said to direct his audience.

When one reporter raised their hand, the Knicks’ coach looked at them incredulously and asked, “Who?”

“Mitch,” Newsday’s Steve Popper responded through a smile.

“I like that,” Brown said after a brief but hearty laugh. “Yes! It was absolutely amazing.”