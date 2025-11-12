The New York Knicks are hitting their stride. After a bit of a slow start to the new campaign under new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks are finally playing with a level of consistency and excellence befitting of a powerhouse team. On Tuesday night, they took care of business rather handily against the floundering Memphis Grizzlies, taking a 133-120 victory behind another incredible night from Jalen Brunson.

Brunson led all scorers on the night with 32 points on six made triples, but he didn't just fill up the scoring column. He also dished 10 assists and hauled in five boards, having himself another stellar outing for the Knicks. In so doing, he became the first player in Knicks franchise history to have multiple games with at least 30 points, 10 assists, and five made triples, according to StatMuse.

It's clear that Brunson is one of the greatest guards in Knicks history already even though he's just been with the team for four seasons. In today's NBA, he's the exact kind of point guard who can lead a team to great heights. He can take on his man one on one, he's very proficient from beyond the arc, and he plays very unselfishly.

It's no coincidence that the Knicks have been a consistent playoff team with Brunson leading the way. He's just so in control and is never rushed by the opposition defense.

This Knicks team appears to want to be more of an egalitarian offense. But Brunson is still the clear leader of this hierarchy, and he showed as much in the way he powered his team to victory on Tuesday.

Article Continues Below

Knicks quell concerns over slow start to season

There is no question that the Knicks have been so dominant over the past five games. They've won all of their past five contests by double digits, and it's not like they've only padded the win column by defeating bad teams. They did demolish the Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points last Wednesday, after all.

This next stretch should prove to be more of a test for the Knicks. They will be facing the Orlando Magic tomorrow on the second of a back-to-back, and then they'll be battling against the surging Miami Heat on back-to-back occasions in the next few days.