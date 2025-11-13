The New York Knicks are 7-4 and take on the Miami Heat on Friday in the Emirates NBA Cup game. However, the Knicks' chances of getting a win took a significant hit on Thursday in regards to star guard Jalen Brunson.

On Wednesday, the Knicks lost to the Orlando Magic, and to make things worse, Brunson sustained the injury and was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden on crutches after the game.

Ahead of the game, star Jalen Brunson was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and will miss Friday's game against the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. He will be evaluated daily.”

Brunson scored 32 points on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies and then had 31 in the loss to the Magic, although Knicks fans questioned why he was in the game late in a blowout loss.

This season, Brunson is averaging 28 points per game with 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds, so he has been an important part of the team. Without him on the floor, it could be a difficult situation for the team.

Now, he is out on Friday, and it could be a tough blow for the Knicks. How long he is out remains to be seen, with Charania saying Brunson will be “evaluated daily.”

The Knicks face the Heat on Friday at home and then go to Miami on Monday to begin a five-game road trip. It will be worth monitoring Brunson's status going forward.