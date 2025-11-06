The New York Knicks thumped the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Karl Anthony Towns was exceptional in leading the Knicks to a monster victory at home. Despite his success with the Knicks, Towns still harbors confusion over how the trade to the Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo went down, according to ESPN reporter Vincent Goodwill.

“I'm still stunned, I mean, I'm still stunned. It's weird,” Towns acknowledged after the win over the Timberwolves.

When the Timberwolves traded Towns to the Knicks, it sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Significantly, the trade worked out for both teams, as both made it to the Conference Finals. Towns was instrumental in that for the Knicks, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.

With the win, the Knicks look to get back on track, improving to 5-3. After beating the Timberwolves, Towns acknowledged how it feels to be in New York, just over a year after the trade happened.

Article Continues Below

“I feel more like a Knick now after everything we went through last year, but it's weird to see that Wolves jersey — especially the fire black one — and not see ‘Towns' on the back of it,” Towns stated.

Towns had spent nine seasons in Minneapolis before the trade happened. At the time, it was surprising for him, and many in the league, because the Wolves had made it to the Western Conference Finals in the previous season. The belief around the league was that Towns would be teaming with Anthony Edwards for many years to come. Instead, the Wolves shipped him to New York.

Towns united with Jalen Brunson to help the Knicks get to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they look to take that final step and make it to the NBA Finals. Towns is currently averaging 19.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor. The Knicks' next game is Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.