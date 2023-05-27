A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It wasn’t a complete shock when Carmelo Anthony recently announced his retirement from the NBA. In truth, we all saw this coming considering how the 10-time All-Star failed to sign with any team this past season. Still, it was sad to officially say goodbye to a true icon that had a tremendous impact on the game of basketball.

As it turns out, however, Melo actually had a chance to extend his career before deciding to call it quits. It’s just that the offers he had did not come from within the NBA. This report comes via NBA insider Marc Stein (paywalled):

“League sources say Carmelo Anthony did receive some top-level European interest this season but decided that he wasn’t going to play anywhere unless the offer came from the NBA,” Stein wrote.

You have to give it to Melo for going out on his own terms. He did all he could to secure a comeback in the NBA — a task that he had already accomplished at least once in the past when people thought that he was already done — but in the end, it just wasn’t to be.

I’m pretty sure Carmelo Anthony got some pretty profitable offers from abroad too, but apparently, this was just not the path Melo was going to take. He’s now set to enjoy the fruits of his labor as he officially enters retirement. Best of luck, Melo, and we wish you well in any and all endeavors you may have in the future.