New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns may not admit it outwardly, but facing his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, will always be extra motivational for him.

On Wednesday, he helped the Knicks trample the Timberwolves, 137-114, at Madison Square Garden, as they remained unbeaten in five games at home. Towns tallied a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds on top of four assists and two blocks.

In the second quarter, Towns unleashed back-to-back jams against his former teammates. First, he dribbled past Rudy Gobert for a running slam. A few moments later, he outmuscled Anthony Edwards in the post before throwing it down, with Julius Randle also coming in to help, but to no avail.

Karl-Anthony Towns THROWS it down over Rudy Gobert, then powers past Anthony Edwards for the slam 🔥pic.twitter.com/JomHq7lGhz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2025

KAT's consecutive dunks gave the Knicks enough momentum to stay in the game in the first half. They trailed the Timberwolves at halftime, 58-54.

New York broke the game wide open in the second half, outscoring Minnesota, 83-56.

OG Anunoby led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, while Jalen Brunson added 23 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. The Knicks improved to 5-3, while the Timberwolves fell to 4-4.

The 29-year-old Towns was devastated when Minnesota traded him to New York in a three-team deal last year. The Knicks shipped Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates‑Diop to the Timberwolves.

But after all that, the five-time All-Star has embraced his time in the Big Apple. In his first stint with the Knicks, he helped them reach the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

This season, he is averaging 19.8 points, a team-high 12.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.