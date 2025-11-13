On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks looked to keep their dominant five-game winning streak going. But with the Knicks being on the second night of a back-to-back, it was always going to be a difficult task, especially when the more rested Orlando Magic was coming into town. Even though Paolo Banchero left early with an injury, the Magic still beat the Knicks rather handily, 124-107.

But the most glaring development after the game is the injury to Jalen Brunson. It was already a bit confusing as to why Brunson would still be on the court with the Knicks down by 16 points with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter in the second night of a back-to-back. And then to make everything worse, Brunson proceeded to turn his ankle on a strong drive to the hoop — exiting the game early.

Just to worry Knicks fans even further, Brunson reportedly left Madison Square Garden in walking boot and on crutches, suggesting that the ankle injury he sustained is a bit serious.

This unfortunate turn of events is angering Knicks fans on social media. They think that if Tom Thibodeau were still the team's head coach and Brunson turned his ankle with the game already out of reach in the fourth, everyone would be up in arms. Instead, the majority of fans are quiet now that Mike Brown is in charge — fueling the fury of a portion of the Knicks fanbase in the process.

“If Thibs had Brunson in down 16 with 1:54 left and he left on crutches we would’ve gotten out the pitchforks,” X user @knicksdude wrote.

“Bro we’re screwed Brunson left in a walking boot and crutches,” @NYSports5792 added.

“So funny how shit changes fast. Up 20+ last night Down 20 tonight and brunson leaves on crutches,” @nysprtsshtpost furthered.

Brunson left MSG in a walking boot and crutches pic.twitter.com/K7PQ5unbSO https://t.co/O6j6PBxAbh — KATWrld (@kat_wrld) November 13, 2025

How will Knicks address potential Jalen Brunson absence?

As per usual, should Brunson miss time with an ankle injury, the Knicks will be relying on Miles McBride to pick up the slack. Jordan Clarkson becomes a more important player for the team as well.

The Knicks' next game will be on Friday night when they take on the Miami Heat in NBA Cup action.