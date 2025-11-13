The New York Knicks have been off to a strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season. Entering play Wednesday, they were 7-3 and near the top of the Eastern Conference. That might be about to change, though.

The Knicks were throttled at home on Wednesday by the Orlando Magic, 124-107. But the bad news does not stop there. Late in the fourth quarter, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson rolled up on his ankle and left the game.

He did not speak to reporters after the game. However, he was seen in a walking boot, using crutches to leave Madison Square Garden, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards.

Jalen Brunson left MSG in a walking boot and crutches after tonight’s game vs. Orlando, per @JLEdwardsIII. Brunson turned his right ankle in the final minute of the game. pic.twitter.com/jgW0WePwLm — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

That is a massive development, and something that ought to frighten Knicks fans.

New York is not very deep at point guard. Miles McBride is listed as the backup, with Tyler Kolek backing him up. Neither have even half the capability needed to lead an effective offense for a championship contender.

Brunson will likely head for X-rays and an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

During Wednesday's loss, Brunson was the lone bright spot offensively. He led all scorers with 31 points on 10-for-23 shooting. He chipped in with six assists, three rebounds, and two turnovers. For the season, the Knicks' captain was top-10 in scoring across the league at just under 28 points per game.

If the injury turns out to be serious, New York head coach Mike Brown might face some tough questions. Namely, why was Brunson still in the game that late after it had already been decided?