As he continues to wait for a trade from the New York Knicks, veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier sat out during France's 90-72 win over Lithuania on Wednesday with a sprained ankle, per The French Basketball Federation. Fournier would sustain the injury during the team's win over Venezuela on Aug. 7., a matchup in which he finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Shooting his way out of New York

Evan Fournier, a first-round NBA Draft pick in 2012, had grown disgruntled with the New York Knicks last season due to a steadily declining role that culminated in him being removed from the rotation altogether.

His numbers — 6.1 points per game on 33.7 percent shooting from the field and 30.7 percent shooting from 3 — and poor defensive play didn't do him any favors, nor did they justify his angst. Despite a body of work that points to a much more productive player than he was last season, whether 2022-23 was an anomaly or foreshadowed his future, his play wasn't up to his or the team's standard as they looked to make a deep playoff run.

However, it's only natural that he would want to both prove his worth and play for a team where he would be more valued. To that end, Fournier hasn't been biting his tongue about expecting New York to trade him this offseason and frankly, it sounds like he wants them to make such a move as much as he believes it to be a legitimately.

Subsequently, although Fournier has been a constant on France's Senior Team — playing for them since 2014 — the upcoming tournament serves will also serve as a showcase for interested teams.

France's men's national team is now 4-0 in their exhibition games as they prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with victories over Tunisia (93-36), Montenegro (80-69) and Venezuela (86-67). Over the three games that he's played, Fournier is averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 53.8 percent from 3-point range.