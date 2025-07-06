One year after stirring up drama for her controversial altercation with Caitlin Clark, Chennedy Carter remains off all WNBA rosters. As fans speculate on her rumored blackballing, the former Chicago Sky guard reminded fans about how lethal she once was alongside Angel Reese.

On the anniversary of one of the best games of her career, Carter posted a screenshot of her box score from a year ago on Instagram. The screenshot depicted her 33-point, four-rebound and three-assist game against the Seattle Storm on July 5, 2024. Carter also shared Reese's statline of 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the same game.

Carter, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, was not signed by any team in the 2024-2025 offseason. Despite leading the Sky with 17.5 points per game in 2024, no organization was willing to give her another shot. While Carter's career has been plagued by locker room issues, fans have speculated that her incident with Clark may have kept her out of the league.

Carter's off-the-court issues have persisted throughout her career. Her offensive prowess was immediately noticeable, as Carter averaged 17.4 points per game as a rookie with the Atlanta Dream in 2020. However, the Dream suspended her just 11 games into the 2021 season after she reportedly tried to fight a teammate. Carter played just 24 games with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022, where her attitude issues continued to be an apparent problem.

Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese's incident with Caitlin Clark

While Carter's personality has always been an issue, her run-in with Clark received the most mainstream attention. Fans criticized her unreasonable foul on Clark during the Sky's early-season game against the Fever. Reese received subsequent criticism for clapping on the bench as Carter decked Clark.

The foul was not inherently aggressive, but Carter body-checked Clark before the ball was put into play. At the time, the incident was the latest of a string of occurrences where fans believed Clark was being targeted by opposing players.

Although it is true that teams might not want to sign a player known by the general public as the woman who aggressively pursued Clark, it is likely that the widely criticized incident was simply her final straw. Barring a surprise signing, the 2024 season will not be the first that Carter spends outside of the WNBA. After flaming out with the Sparks, she did not sign with a team for the 2023 season before returning with the Sky in 2024.