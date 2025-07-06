One year after stirring up drama for her controversial altercation with Caitlin Clark, Chennedy Carter remains off all WNBA rosters. As fans speculate on her rumored blackballing, the former Chicago Sky guard reminded fans about how lethal she once was alongside Angel Reese.

On the anniversary of one of the best games of her career, Carter posted a screenshot of her box score from a year ago on Instagram. The screenshot depicted her 33-point, four-rebound and three-assist game against the Seattle Storm on July 5, 2024. Carter also shared Reese's statline of 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the same game.

Carter, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, was not signed by any team in the 2024-2025 offseason. Despite leading the Sky with 17.5 points per game in 2024, no organization was willing to give her another shot. While Carter's career has been plagued by locker room issues, fans have speculated that her incident with Clark may have kept her out of the league.

Carter's off-the-court issues have persisted throughout her career. Her offensive prowess was immediately noticeable, as Carter averaged 17.4 points per game as a rookie with the Atlanta Dream in 2020. However, the Dream suspended her just 11 games into the 2021 season after she reportedly tried to fight a teammate. Carter played just 24 games with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022, where her attitude issues continued to be an apparent problem.

Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese's incident with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles around Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) on Sunday June 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever beat the Sky 91-83.
Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Carter's personality has always been an issue, her run-in with Clark received the most mainstream attention. Fans criticized her unreasonable foul on Clark during the Sky's early-season game against the Fever. Reese received subsequent criticism for clapping on the bench as Carter decked Clark.

The foul was not inherently aggressive, but Carter body-checked Clark before the ball was put into play. At the time, the incident was the latest of a string of occurrences where fans believed Clark was being targeted by opposing players.

Although it is true that teams might not want to sign a player known by the general public as the woman who aggressively pursued Clark, it is likely that the widely criticized incident was simply her final straw. Barring a surprise signing, the 2024 season will not be the first that Carter spends outside of the WNBA. After flaming out with the Sparks, she did not sign with a team for the 2023 season before returning with the Sky in 2024.

More Chicago Sky News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles up court against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center.
Sky forward Angel Reese’s humble reaction to WNBA All-Star honorsJackson Stone ·
Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
Candace Parker opens up on why WNBA coaching might not be in the cardsZachary Draves ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Cheryl Miller compares Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to Larry Bird and Magic JohnsonZachary Draves ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Sky fans can’t believe Angel Reese missed out on these Chicago staplesPaolo Mariano ·
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese alongside college basketball player Julian Reese. Have Julian Reese in a LA Lakers jersey, brother
Angel Reese reveals veteran advice she gave brother Julian after Lakers signingDavid Yapkowitz ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives past Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Sky take action to combat cyber bullying against WNBA playersJackson Stone ·