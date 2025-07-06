The Dallas Cowboys have more offseason drama as they try to get their roster back into playoff contention this summer. Just ahead of training camp beginning in late July, wide receiver and All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin was arrested on marijuana and weapon charges, according to Jeff Kolb of Fox 4.

The arrest took place on Saturday in Collin County, Texas and Turpin was booked at the Allen Police Department. It's unclear what the fallout from the arrest will end up being, but the pair of charges is not what the Cowboys want heading into a pivotal season where they will be under a lot of scrutiny.

Turpin had a big role in Dallas last season both as a wide receiver and a return man. On offense, he logged a career-high 52 targets for a banged-up Cowboys receiving core, making 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns. While he was used more as a gadget player, Turpin was still one of the most explosive pieces of a Cowboys offense that lacked juice outside of him.

Despite his increased role on offense, special teams is where Turpin really made his hay last season. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2022 as a return man, but took it up a notch and was named First Team All-Pro on special teams in 2024.

The TCU product did a phenomenal job on both kick and punt returns last season, scoring a touchdown in both departments. He returned 18 punts for 187 yards and a touchdown and fielded 27 kicks for 904 yards and a 99-yard score.

While Turpin's role on offense for the upcoming season is unclear after the Cowboys traded for George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, he still should have a massive role on their special teams unit. Regardless of how many reps he gets in a much more crowded receiving core that should be healthier in 2025, he is still a vital part of the team that Dallas needs to be available going into the season.