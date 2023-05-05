James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Former New York Knicks guard Alexey Shved has been hospitalized after being attacked outside a restaurant in Moscow.

Though not exactly a household name in the NBA, Shved is one of Russia’s most successful players to have played in the league. Despite drawing some interest from NBA teams in the past few years, however, he hasn’t set foot on an NBA court since 2015.

Nowadays, he plays in his native Russia for CSKA Moscow, which is where the recent assault occurred. The former NBA point guard “suffered a serious head injury as a result of the fall,” and will miss his current team’s next slate of matches as a result. According to reports, however, Shved is on the mend.

Alexey Shved first entered the NBA in 2012 after he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves following six years with CSKA Moscow. In all, he played 140 games across two seasons for the Timberwolves before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played just 17 games before being traded to the Houston Rockets, where he spent even less time.

After just nine appearances for the Rockets, Shved was again traded, this time to the New York Knicks, alongside a couple of second round draft picks in exchange for Pablo Prigioni. Though it was short-lived Shved’s time in New York was the most productive of his NBA career; he started nine of the 16 games he played for them, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in that time.

Since then he’s been a valuable player in the Russian Basketball Super League, most notably for Khimki Moscow, before he recently rejoined CSKA Moscow, where it all began.