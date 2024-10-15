The New York Knicks are looking to challenge the Boston Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy this year following their shocking trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is already starting to look comfortable in his new threads, and New York is now just one week ago from kicking off their season in Boston.

The Knicks of course are led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, who put together the best season of his career a year ago and looks poised for another All-NBA caliber campaign in 2024-25.

Recently, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas hit Brunson with a lofty comparison that perfectly encapsulates what he brings to the table as a point guard, via the Gils Arena Show podcast.

“He's a scoring Chris Paul,” said Arenas. “…Brunson ain't going to hit two threes and then come down and try to take a 40 footer just for a heat check.”

While Brunson's passing ability might not be quite up to the all-time great level of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, he does bring a floor general quality to the game, one that the Knicks were sorely missing before his arrival during the 2022 offseason.

Is this the year for the Knicks?

The Towns move made it clear, if it wasn't abundantly so already, that the Knicks' brass are pushing all of their chips into the center of the table for this upcoming 2024-25 season.

Prior to that deal, the Knicks had already resigned OG Anunoby to a long term contract as well as traded a shocking amount of first round draft picks for Mikal Bridges of the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets.

By adding Towns, New York shored up the one true weakness on its roster in its frontcourt depth, something that was going to be a major concern with Mitchell Robinson expected to miss the opening chunk of the season due to injury.

The Knicks also alleviated themselves of the stress of having to count on Julius Randle to produce in the playoffs, and also provided more spacing to their offense for Brunson to have room to operate both in isolation and within the flow of the game.

Now, New York can run two-big lineups similar to what Towns did with the Minnesota Timberwolves once Robinson is healthy or can play a five out style, depending on the opponent.

In any case, the Knicks' season is set to begin on October 22 on the road vs the Celtics at 7:30 PM ET.