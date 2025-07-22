The Golden State Warriors haven't had as busy an offseason as some fans were probably hoping for. Golden State mostly has the same roster intact that went to the second round of the playoffs and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves a season ago, but the big trade or splashy free agency signing that some were hoping for hasn't materialized yet.

Recently, there has been some chatter about Warriors assistant coach Terry Stotts and his rumored ties to New York Knicks newly minted head coach Mike Brown; however, recently, the Dubs got some good news regarding Stotts' future with the team.

“You can take GSW’s Terry Stotts off of any speculative list of candidates for Mike Brown’s coaching staff. Per league sources familiar with the matter, Stotts doesn’t plan on going anywhere, will be back with the Warriors in 2025-26,” reported Ian Begley of SNY on X, formerly Twitter.

Stotts was once the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and faced off against the Warriors on multiple occasions during the playoffs during the mid-2010s.

Where do the Warriors go now?

With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the roster, the Warriors are still likely to be a competitive team in 2025-26.

At the current juncture, the biggest question surrounding the Warriors this offseason is what they will do about Jonathan Kuminga, who at times fell out of Steve Kerr's rotation last season but who remains a talented wing who flashed his skillset during Curry's injury absence against the Minnesota Timberwolves this spring.

If Kuminga sticks around and continues to improve alongside fellow younger players like Brandin Podziemski and Quentin Post, then it's possible that development alone could be enough to allow the Warriors to level up from where they left off in 2024-25.

Having veteran coaches like Kerr and Stotts around will certainly help the young talent in their maturation process.

Still, when looking at the landscape of the Western Conference, it wouldn't appear that the Warriors are on the level of teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who recently won the NBA championship, or the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, both of whom swung big trades this offseason.

Golden State's schedule will be announced in August.