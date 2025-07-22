After years of scraping and clawing for relevance in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are no longer just knocking on the door. They're one smart move away from kicking it down. Last season’s gritty run to the Eastern Conference Finals reignited dreams at Madison Square Garden. Fans are once again daring to believe in banner No. 3. Armed with a formidable top-end roster and a taste of postseason success, the Knicks are clearly in win-now mode. Of course, in a hyper-competitive league where depth often decides titles, New York still has a missing piece.

Top-Heavy Roster Needs Balance

The Knicks’ 2025 offseason has so far been more about fine-tuning than fireworks. After swinging for the fences with trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York successfully solidified its core. However, with the departure of head coach Tom Thibodeau and his notoriously short rotations, a glaring issue remains: the bench. Under Thibodeau, the reserves logged fewer minutes and scored less than any other team’s backups in the league. Yes, the new coaching staff has promised to balance playing time more efficiently. That said, there’s simply not enough talent at the bottom of the roster to make that work.

This is where the Knicks’ $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception becomes crucial. They have luxury tax penalties looming and the need to stay under the second apron. As such, New York has to thread the needle.They need to add a proven contributor without busting the budget. The ideal target? A player who can shoot, defend, and step into a starting role if needed. Someone who won’t rock the locker room, but could swing a playoff series.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the New York Knicks must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Acquire Alec Burks

The 6'6″ veteran wing may not be the flashiest name on the market. That said, he might just be the most fitting one. Burks revived his career with the Miami Heat last season, stepping into a key role after Jimmy Butler’s midseason departure. In 14 starts, he averaged a respectable 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Still, the real story was his efficiency. He shot a blistering 46.7 percent from beyond the arc in those starts and 42.5 percent overall from three on the year. That was good for 14th in the entire NBA.

Burks’ sharpshooting alone would make him a value signing. However, unlike some pure shooters like Seth Curry, Burks brings a two-way impact. He’s still athletic enough to guard wings and combo guards. In addition, his size allows him to switch across multiple positions. He can hold his own against high-level offensive players.

At 34 years old, Burks likely isn't starting 82 games anymore. Of course, he doesn’t have to be. What he can do is anchor a second unit. He can provide spacing alongside ball-dominant stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Burks would also give the Knicks another playoff-tested veteran who won’t shrink in big moments. With 29 games of postseason experience under his belt, Burks understands what it takes to win in June.

A Familiar Face in the Right Role

Knicks fans might remember Burks from his previous stint in New York. That's where he played two solid seasons from 2020 to 2022. He also saw action for 20-plus games in 2023-24. He was reliable, professional, and well-liked in the locker room. Those qualities still apply today. That said, what’s changed since then is his three-point efficiency and his adaptability. Once a slashing guard, Burks has evolved into the kind of versatile 3-and-D contributor every contender covets. He fits any scheme and can play with either unit.

For a Knicks team looking to avoid overworking their starters, this is essential. The Celtics just won a title with eight players averaging at least 20 minutes per game. The Thunder made the Finals with a deep, balanced rotation that never leaned too heavily on any one man. The lesson? Star power gets you in the conversation, but depth gets you the ring.

Financially Sensible, Competitive Edge

Burks checks all the boxes—and at a price that fits within the Knicks' financial constraints. Projected to command a salary within the $5-6 million range, he could slot in under the $5.7 million exception and help New York avoid the dreaded second apron. That preserves future flexibility while strengthening the team for the present.

It’s a rare win-win scenario: the Knicks acquire a high-IQ veteran shooter who can immediately impact games. In addition, they do it without mortgaging assets or jeopardizing future roster moves.

One Move From Great to Greatness

If the Knicks want to make the leap from fringe contender to Finals favorite, it won’t come from another blockbuster. It will come from smart, surgical moves like this one. Alec Burks won’t dominate headlines, but he might help the Knicks dominate fourth quarters. His shot-making, versatility, and veteran poise are exactly what New York’s bench needs to match the depth of its rivals.

Sometimes the perfect move isn’t the biggest one. It’s the one that fits just right.