Jimmy Butler is the man of the moment. He ought to be after his masterful performance in Game 5 of the Miami Heat’s NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Against all odds, Butler willed his team to a sensational 4-1 series victory against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the league-best Bucks. This was one for the history books, no doubt.

It’s the New York Knicks that are next up for Butler and Co. Knicks superfan Stephen A Smith is still on a high after New York took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in their series, and the ESPN anchor has now turned his attention to Jimmy Buckets. Smith acknowledged how amazing Butler has been in the playoffs thus far as the renowned broadcaster gave the Heat talisman his flowers:

“Jimmy Butler is a superstar in the playoffs,” Smith said on Thursday’s episode of First Take. “He is something special, and he’s a rough rider. He’s a dog. He’s not one of those people that’s just trying to win. He wants to come to Gotham City, the Mecca, Madison Square Garden, and ruin everything for New Yorkers. That’s what he want to do. That’s the kind of spirit he got. We have to stop this man.”

Stephen A then pointed out that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had an opportunity to coach Butler with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls, which is why Smith believes that coach Thibs is very familiar with Butler’s game. As such, the ESPN headliner is adamant that his Knicks will be ready for whatever Butler has to offer:

“There is a reason to fear Jimmy Butler, but that will only elevate the level of focus and tenacity and commitment that is necessary to take him down,” Smith said. “And he will go down in this series. The Garden is a different animal. … New York gonna handle their business because they fear Jimmy Butler respectfully enough that they will key on him in ways that Milwaukee inexplicably never did.”

I guess it’s safe to say that Stephen A Smith won’t be putting his bias aside when the Knicks take on the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semis. Then again, you can’t blame the man after having to go through all the heartbreak as a Knicks loyalist. What you can also be sure of, however, is that Jimmy Butler is intent on adding more misery to New York in any and all ways that he can.