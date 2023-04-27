Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Heat stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and beat them in five games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team saw their title hopes end early, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are now heading to the next round after winning the play-in tournament.

After another masterful playoff performance, Jimmy Butler hit the Bucks with a savage message on his Instagram story:

Jimmy Butler's IG story after the Heat upset the Bucks last night 😆 pic.twitter.com/AAQW0CAW4Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Butler and the Heat are surely enjoying this after a shocking upset against a 1-seed that was a favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

Butler was sensational, and he scored 56 points in Game 4 and 42 points in Game 5. He scored 30 or more in four games and 25 or more in every game.

Butler had taunted Jrue Holiday during Game 5, and Max Strus had fired shots and warnings at the Heat before the series. Now, the Bucks season has come to an end, and the Heat have survived for one more round, at least.

The Heat will now face the New York Knicks after they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, and the series kicks off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The storylines continue with Butler facing Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, who used to be on the Chicago Bulls. With the way the Heat and Butler are playing, they should be an interesting team to watch as they are one series away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

It will be a long offseason for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team, but make no mistake: They will be back soon.