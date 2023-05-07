The New York Knicks were outplayed badly in Game 3 of their playoff series with the Miami Heat, and head coach Tom Thibodeau’s team must have some kind of response if they are going to find a way to even up the series a 2 games each. However, that assignment for Game 4 will become much more difficult if point guard Immanuel Quickley is unable to play.

UPDATE: Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is DOUBTFUL to play in Game 4 against the Heat, the Knicks have announced. New York trails Miami 2-1 in the series. https://t.co/RNOGtFQX5T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

Quickley is doubtful to play in the game because of an ankle injury. The Knicks made that announcement Sunday, a day before the teams are scheduled to meet in Game 4 on the Heat’s home floor.

Quickley averaged 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season, and when he is healthy and playing his best, he is able to direct the New York attack and get the ball to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. While the Knicks are capable of putting up a fight without him, the New York offense functions at a much higher level when Quickley is in the lineup.

Immanuel Quickley scored 12 points in the Game 3 105-86 loss, connecting on 4 of 12 shots in 20 minutes of play. However, Quickley was not able to dish the ball to his teammates with any kind of consistency and he did not have a single assist.

While the New York offense was struggling, Miami played with efficiency. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points on 9 of 21 shooting, and he had plenty of help from Max Strus and Bam Adebayo. Strus had 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while Adebayo had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.