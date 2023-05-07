Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The New York Knicks will attempt to avoid the 3-1 hole as they face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We’re in South Beach, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Knicks-Heat Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat routed the Knicks 105-86 in Game 3 by not letting them get any scoring chances. Now, they have the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead and take it back to Madison Square Garden with a chance to advance.

The Heat jumped out to a 29-21 lead after the first quarter. Then, they built the lead to 14 times by the time halftime rolled around. The Knicks could not rally and then could not make the stops. Significantly, Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points, including a statement-making dunk. Max Strus added 19 points for the Heat. Also, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and recorded his 20th playoff double-double. Kyle Lowry came off the bench with 14 points.

The Knicks could not score or convert their chances. Ultimately, Jalen Brunson had 20 points while shooting 7 for 20 from the field. Josh Hart had 15 points while RJ Barrett scored 14 points but went 5 for 16 from the field. Likewise, Julius Randle scored only 10 points while shooting 4 for 15 while playing through an ankle injury. Immanuel Quickley had 12 points but left the game with an ankle injury.

The Knicks shot just 34.1 percent from the field and only 20 from the triples. Meanwhile the Heat shot 38.9 percent from the floor, and 21.9 from the 3-point line. Free throws proved to be a difference, as the Knicks made only 72.7 percent while the Heat made 90.3 of theirs. Substantially, both teams played evenly when it came to the battle of the boards, blocked shots, and turnovers.

Here are the Knicks-Heat Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Heat Game 4 Odds

New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 206.5 (-110)

Under: 206.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 4

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

It is pretty simple for the Knicks. Ultimately, they must garner separation and develop a better shot. The Heat played amazing defense, and the Knicks must create a gameplay to get around that.

Barrett, Brunson, and Randle all struggled to shoot. Furthermore, they all started slowly. The trick to beating the Heat is to avoid falling behind early in games. Likewise, not letting the home crowd get rowdy is essential. The Knicks must also stop Butler. Sadly, they have struggled to stop him in this series and failed to do anything against him in Game 1 or Game 3.

The Knicks must improve on their 3-point shooting. Sadly, their shooting did not hit the mark, and the Knicks need to take better shots. The Knicks also must improve on their free-throw shooting. Likewise, they must create more turnovers to have a chance to win. The best key to not falling behind is to play better defense. Additionally, they must continue to make Brunson, Barrett, and Randle uncomfortable.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can get off to a better start. Then, they must stop Butler.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat have thrived in the playoffs due to their ability to build leads and hold them. Substantially, having a guy like Butler has done them wonders, as they have stunned the best team in the Eastern Conference and now have a chance to go up 3-1 on the Knicks.

Butler must continue to roll. Likewise, Adebayo must build on his performance from Game 3. The defense has been amazing. Therefore, they must continue to close out on the Knicks and not allow them to have any easy shots. The bench must continue to play efficiently. Furthermore, the Heat must continue to thrive at the free-throw line. The Heat must continue creating turnovers. Ultimately, it will help build an early lead. Butler has been an amazing player and must continue to showcase his skills.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can continue to excel in the first half. Then, they must play solid defense throughout the game.

Final Knicks-Heat Game 4 Prediction & Pick

It has been an aggresive series between the teams. Thus, expect the brawling and the rough defense to continue. But the Knicks are not nearly as bad as they played in Game 3. Therefore, expect a better effort and look for the Knicks to garner separation as they hit more shots in this game. The winner will emerge over the final minute.

Final Knicks-Heat Game 4 Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110)