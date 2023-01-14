When the New York Knicks acquired Jalen Brunson in free agency this past off-season, they were banking on his best days being ahead of him. Their pursuit of Brunson was not without controversy, but their belief seems to have paid off as Brunson is having the best season of his career so far. Since the New Year began, Brunson has been on a tear and has done something no other NBA player has done yet in 2023 as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players with 200+ points in 2023: — Jalen Brunson That’s it. pic.twitter.com/wsSSbbyZ7g — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 14, 2023

Not only that, but Jalen Brunson is currently on pace to have the best individual scoring season for a Knicks point guard since Walt Frazier.

Jalen Brunson tonight: 34 PTS

8 REB

8 AST

3-6 3P Having the best scoring season by a Knicks point guard since Walt Frazier. pic.twitter.com/6KEbFNcN0u — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 14, 2023

In his last five games, Brunson has put up games of 38, 26, 44, 34 and 34 points respectively. The 44 points that he dropped on the Milwaukee Bucks was a career-high. Coming into Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Brunson was averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. In comparison, Walt Frazier had six straight seasons of averaging at least 20 points a game for the Knicks. He was named an All-Star in each of those seasons as well.

Brunson is arguably having an All-Star caliber season of his own. He is the Knicks second-leading scorer behind Julius Randle’s 24.1 points and the Knicks are currently 24-19 and sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough to make the playoffs outright and not have to play in the play-in tournament.