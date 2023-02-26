The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, or L2M Report, has been a source of much contention since it was introduced. The NBA has used it as a way to account for any potential game-changing calls that could have affected the outcome of the game in the final two minutes. It’s been a headache for teams as any calls that could have directly affected the game’s outcome really don’t matter as the nothing is going to change the final score. Such was the case on Friday during the New York Knicks game against the Washington Wizards. With the game tied at 109, Jalen Brunson got away with a travel before he knocked down a clutch shot.

(1/2) The NBA's Last Two-Minute Report said the officiating crew erred on a key play late in the Wizards' loss to the Knicks. With the score tied 109-109 with 45.0 seconds left, NY's Jalen Brunson should have been called for a travel but wasn't. Brunson scored 2.9 seconds later. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 25, 2023

(2/2) The report, which only covered the final two minutes of regulation, said no other missed calls or wrong calls were made. New York won the game 115-109. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 25, 2023

NBA Last 2-Minute Report says this play by Jalen Brunson that put the Knicks ahead for good in their win in Washington was a travel that should have resulted in a turnover: “Brunson gathers the ball and slides his pivot foot before his shot attempt” pic.twitter.com/Bp4AC86ia3 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 25, 2023

Judging by the replay, it clearly looked like Jalen Brunson traveled. NBA officiating has been a hot topic this season but ultimately the refs are human and they’re going to miss some calls. It’s just frustrating for teams and fans who see some of the calls, or non-calls, potentially affecting game scores when the L2M Report comes out. The Knicks certainly benefitted from this non-call as Brunson knocked down the shot and they picked up a win.

The Knicks are currently 34-27 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for fifth place and one and a half games ahead of the seventh place Miami Heat. Brunson has been having an All-Star caliber season although he was not selected for the game. Brunson is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.