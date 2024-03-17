The New York Knicks came away with a 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and Jalen Brunson's 42-point performance headlined with victory for the Knicks, which sparked some funny comments from Josh Hart, who took a bit of a sarcastic jab at his old Villanova teammate.
“He's our go-to guy. Great that he was able to kinda get into that company,” Josh Hart said, via Andy Katz of The Athletic. “That's elite company. Maybe he'll pass a little bit more next game.”
This is two straight 40-point games for Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday as well. Brunson is the first to accomplish that since Carmelo Anthony in 2014.
Hart was a key part of the win as well, scoring nine points and grabbing 13 rebounds. As usual, he did the dirty work for the Knicks.
As a result of the win, the Knicks moved to 40-27 overall, a game ahead of the Orlando Magic in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. New York is attempting to chase down the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch and get the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Will the Knicks be healthy come playoff time?
The Knicks recently got OG Anunoby back, and that has lessened the load for Brunson. However, he is tasked with carrying the scoring load with Julius Randle still out with his shoulder injury.
New York hopes that Randle can return down the stretch, as he provides scoring that the team desperately needs. It would be great for the Knicks to get him back in some capacity. Even if he is not at full strength, it would be a big help for Brunson, and it would make the Knicks a tough out in the playoffs.
If Randle is able to return, the Knicks will try to recapture what they had in January, when they were the hottest team in the NBA before Randle and Anunoby suffered injuries.