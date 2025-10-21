The 2025-26 NBA season is here! Two games will tip off tonight as a majority of the league will begin their season tomorrow and Thursday. The New York Knicks will begin the season taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. This contest could be a very early preview of the Eastern Conference Finals in the summer of 2026.

The defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, begin the season against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets tonight, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors. These four teams will be in the playoffs in the Western Conference this season, and it's a great way to kick things off.

The Knicks will be without two stars against the Cavs on Wednesday night. Josh Hart and Michell Robinson have already been ruled out. Hart is one of the top defenders in the game and is known for his ability to do it all on the court, even rebounding at a high level. Robinson is an elite rebounder and can score the rock if given the opportunity. Not having these two against a Cavs team that excels in the regular season is not a good thing to start the season.

Fans are already clowning Robinson for being out.

Mike Brown is now the head coach for the Knicks. He has tough shoes to fill as the Knicks let go of Tom Thibodeau after the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, in shocking fashion. Brown will coach a very talented Knicks team with expectations of getting back to the NBA Finals. Anything shy of a Finals appearance is a failure for this roster.

Jalen Brunson will play like an MVP as he has in the last few seasons. The backcourt now has Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench, providing much-needed scoring in that area. With Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Clarkson, plus Hart and Robinson, this team is going to be dangerous all season long.