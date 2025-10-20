The New York Knicks have experienced a good deal of success in recent seasons. And they expect more to come this season. But one thing that’s been missing has been a strong and consistent bench. That could very well change this season thanks to the arrival of Jordan Clarkson. And the ClutchPoints’ 2025-26 NBA Pre-Season Media Poll supports this idea.

The annual, pre-season media poll revealed that more reporters believe that Clarkson will win Sixth Man of the Year (30%) than any other player. And it wasn’t that close, as Clarkson received almost 50% more votes than the runner-up (Naz Reid). Granted, the 2024-25 poll was incorrect on a number of awards, including MVP and 6MOY. But awards are incredibly difficult to predict. And the accolade speaks to the respect that Clarkson's skillset demands.

Jordan Clarkson's arrival adds scoring threat to Knicks' bench

New York was in desperate need of Clarkson's skill set last season. They struggled to generate offense among the team's second unit, averaging the second-fewest points per game in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. In fact, Clarkson averaged more points per game last season that the entire Knicks' bench managed in the post-season.

To that point, Clarkson is a high volume scorer. He boasts a career 16 points pre game average. And he hasn't averaged less than 16.2 points per game since 2019-20. That's something New York can use, too. And it's partly why new coach Mike Brown is excited about his fit.

“Jordan [Clarkson}, the things that he can do, especially offensively. He’s a veteran guy. I know he’s hungry to win. He can score at all three levels,” Brown told MSG Network over the Summer. “You’re excited with that coming to the table. He’s also a better playmaker than he’s given credit [for]. I’m looking forward to seeing some of that, too, because I’m huge when it comes to touching the paint and looking to spray that basketball out to get your teammates easy shots.”

For what it's worth, Clarkson isn't the least bit concerned with his fit either.

“I’ll be able to fit anywhere,” Clarkson recently told the media. “Put me anywhere in the world and I’ll be good. I think that’s just me.”

Clarkson can be used in a number of ways

Clarkson's confidence is understandable. He is a former 6MOY winner (2020-21). He won that award with the Utah Jazz, averaging 18.4 points in 26.4 minutes per game. And that doesn't seem too far fetched for his role this season.

Clarkson will join a revamped Knicks' bench that will also include Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Guerschon Yabusele. The reserves corp now features sufficient offensive fire power. But since the unexpected retirement of Malcolm Brogdon, the team's second unit is without a true point guard.

Thus, the 11-year veteran won't be just a heater off the bench, though. Clarkson — along with McBride and Tyler Kolek — will be relied on to help fill that void. And despite his reputation for being an unwilling passer, Clarkson averaged a career-high five assists per game in 2023-24—the last full season in which Clarkson played. The University of Missouri alum was shut down last season after playing just 37 games with a plantar fasciitis injury in his left foot.

The Knicks enter the season with extremely high expectations; the 2025-26 ClutchPoints pre-season poll also revealed that the Knicks are expected to win the Eastern Conference. Much of that presumed success is predicated on the team's revamped bench. And much of the confidence in New York's bench has to do with the arrival of Clarkson. So, whether he wins 6MOY or not, big things are expected from the 6-foot-3 guard.