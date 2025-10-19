Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the familiar face of former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who has been around the team this week. The Thunder wrapped up its six-game preseason slate ahead of Opening Night of the regular season on Tuesday. With Thibodeau watching, Daigneault appreciates the time spent with the former Knicks head coach.

Daigneault is impressed with Thibodeau's humble approach after the Knicks dismissed him from his duties, coming off the team's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

“He was mainly with our coaching staff and front office. He asked to come in,” Daigneault said. “He's obviously sitting the year out and is traveling around. I give him a lot of credit. He was going to colleges in September. It takes a lot of humility for someone who's had the success that he's had and has done it as long as he has to put himself in that position.

“He's always been very good to me. We've always had a nice cordial relationship, but that's the most time I've ever spent with him, which was cool,” Daigneault concluded.

Thibodeau coached the Knicks for five seasons, which is tied with the Chicago Bulls (2010-15), for his longest tenure as head coach. Tom Thibodeau also coached the Minnesota Timberwolves for three seasons (2016-19) before heading to New York.

Mark Daigneault on Nuggets' offseason additions after Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the Nuggets' offseason additions, many of whom were believed to be inspired by their seven-game series against the champion Thunder in an attempt to get over the hump. After the preseason finale, Daigneault discussed what he saw in Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Cameron Johnson.

“They played well — Denver did. There was a sharpness to them. They've played well all preseason; they're definitely geared up and ready for the regular season. You can tell there's a hunger in how they're approaching it,” Daigneault said. “As for the players, all four of those guys that are new are very familiar faces. They've been around the NBA for a long time. So, there were no surprises there. They know their game and they play it well.

“So, they're a good team that's playing well coming into the season that we have a lot of respect for.”

Daigneault and the Thunder will receive their championship rings before facing the Rockets on Opening Night at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.