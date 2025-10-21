The New York Knicks have officially wrapped up their 2025-26 preseason slate. Shortly after their last preseason game, the Knicks announced that they had released Garrison Matthews, as well as a few other players. In doing so, and in conjunction with Malcolm Brogdon's unexpected retirement, New York made the decision to stick with Landry Shamet.

Now, the Knicks' bench is seemingly set as it prepares for opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But New York's roster decisions accomplish more than just prepare them for success this season. They also ensure depth and continuity in seasons to come.

Why keeping Landry Shamet was the right move for this season

Waiving Alex Len and Matt Ryan was probably mildly difficult. But letting Matthews go was probably a challenging decision for the Knicks. Matthews is a 3-point threat. He connected on seven of his 1741% of his 3-point attempts in four preseason games. But Shamet can shoot it, too. He made 39.7% of his 3-point attempts last season and has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 38.5%.

But Shamet remaining with the team was probably about more than just whether or not he is a better shooter than Matthews. Shamet is well-liked by his teammates. He brought a unique grit and resilience in the 2025 playoffs, demonstrating an ability to defend in some of the most critical moments. And he happily accepted his role. Those are all important attributes for a role player.

So, the Knicks are fairly set in terms of depth. Coach Mike Brown plans to use nine or ten guys. Most nights, Shamet will be the team's tenth man–although situationally, Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet could jump him in the rotation. Assuming New York's roster remains mostly healthy, Shamet should have a consistent role in most games.

Keeping younger players over Garrison Matthews was the right move

Having another shooter is usually preferable regardless of who else is on the team. Matthews would have further ensured that the Knicks were able to put shooters on the floor at all times. But keeping him would have meant moving someone like Kolek or Dadiet for next to nothing. So, while shooting is great. Keeping a shooter as your 11th man is less desirable when it entails leveraging your future.

Granted, Kolek, Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Mohamed Diawara will all play limited minutes – unless disaster strikes. And none appear to have star potential. But keeping relatively affordable, young players is always a best practice for contenders. The affordability alone is highly desirable, as keeping an NBA-caliber player who makes less than $3 million allows you to fill out your roster with players who are additive in practice and, at times, in game situations.

But there's also an element of development. Competing against Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson will make Kolek, Dadiet, Hukporti, and Diawara better. And given their current mental makeup and willingness to put in work and do whatever needs to be done, it's fair to assume that at least one will develop into a long-term fit.

Developing homegrown talent in that way is always better than overpaying a free agent or chasing older, more established players looking to chase a championship. Sure, adding those guys helps, too. But all good teams need a balance of youth and veterans. And the Knicks' youth is just entering a place in their respective careers where they are actually playable.

The Knicks roster is well-built and features lots of talent and versatility. And while top-level talent is most important, keeping younger players provides additional flexibility now and in the future. And flexibility is key, regardless of whether it's in chasing another star player via trade – e.g., Giannis Antetokounmpo – or pursuing your first championship in more than 50 years. So, kudos are due to the Knicks' management, as they successfully navigated this challenging roster decision. Now it has to materialize on the basketball court.