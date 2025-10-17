ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the New York Knicks’ growing relationship with Abu Dhabi could serve as an early foundation for the NBA’s plans to expand into Europe. Speaking on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, Windhorst outlined how Abu Dhabi’s existing partnerships and global sports investments may position the city as a future NBA stakeholder.

“They have an interesting affiliation with the Knicks,” Windhorst said. “They have the Knicks jersey sponsorship of course. When you look at the Knicks you see on their jersey it says, ‘Experience Abu Dhabi.’ And they're building a sphere. Partnering with Jim Dolan, the owner of the Knicks, to build a second sphere in Abu Dhabi right near the arena. And I think you will only continue to hear about Abu Dhabi’s affiliation with the league including in NBA Europe, which is getting closer and closer to fruition. Where I believe Abu Dhabi will end up owning a team. I suspect it’s going to be the team the NBA is planning on putting in Manchester, United Kingdom where Abu Dhabi owns Man City Football.”

Abu Dhabi’s growing ties with Knicks signal deeper NBA involvement

The connection between the Knicks and Abu Dhabi has expanded in recent years through sponsorships and entertainment ventures. The “Experience Abu Dhabi” logo appears on Knicks jerseys as part of a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Madison Square Garden Sports, the parent company of the Knicks. The city has also collaborated with Knicks owner James Dolan on constructing a second MSG Sphere in Abu Dhabi, modeled after the Las Vegas venue that opened in 2023.

Windhorst suggested that these partnerships may be more than just business collaborations, implying they could play a role in the NBA’s European expansion strategy. According to his remarks, Abu Dhabi’s ownership group could be directly involved in establishing an NBA Europe team, possibly based in Manchester, England — a city where they already have a major presence through Manchester City Football Club.

Abu Dhabi’s sports portfolio extends far beyond English soccer. The group, under the City Football Group umbrella, also owns New York City FC of Major League Soccer, Girona FC in Spain, Lommel SK in Belgium, Palermo FC in Italy, and French club ESTAC Troyes.

Windhorst links Abu Dhabi investment surge to NBA Europe expansion talks

With their deep investment in global sports infrastructure and a track record of managing elite teams, Windhorst believes Abu Dhabi’s involvement in an NBA Europe franchise is a logical next step.

If the NBA were to establish a team in Manchester, it would immediately become the most high-profile basketball club in England. The country currently lacks a dominant presence in European basketball, and a franchise with the financial backing of Abu Dhabi could reshape the region’s basketball landscape.

Windhorst’s comments follow a series of recent developments pointing to the NBA’s growing interest in European expansion. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum recently held meetings in London with political leaders and investors, including representatives from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, to discuss the framework for a potential NBA Europe league.

As the NBA continues to pursue international growth, Abu Dhabi’s partnership with the Knicks may represent the first significant link between an established NBA franchise and a future European counterpart. The Knicks will open their 2025–26 season on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.