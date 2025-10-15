With the New York Knicks starting the regular season in about a week, they got some news from Malcolm Brogdon, who announced his retirement. Brodgon wrote a statement regarding his retirement, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” Brogdon wrote. “I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey.”

The Knicks signed Brogdon earlier in September as they wanted to add depth to their guard room. Brogdon played in four preseason games.

Brogdon played for the Washington Wizards last season, where he averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, but only appeared in 24 games. This would have been his 10th season in the league, and it was expected that he would have made the final roster, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Malcolm Brogdon's sudden retirement is a shocker. He was going to make the Knicks final roster and said in Abu Dhabi he was expecting to be an impact rotation player. But a career in the NBA took a toll, physically and mentally. And I heard it dawned on him in camp that some of the desire/hunger was lost,” Bondy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2017, Brogdon won Rookie of the Year, and in 2023, he won Sixth Man of the Year, becoming one of two players to win both awards in their career, next to Mike Miller. Brogdon has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Wizards.

Even with the loss of Brogdon, the Knicks still have solid point guard depth behind Jalen Brunson, with Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride being the other two options. Guard depth was an area that the Knicks needed to improve on from last season, and it looks like they were able to address the issue to an extent over the offseason.