The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t just punch their ticket to the World Series Monday night— they made Canadian sports broadcasting history in the process.

The Blue Jays thrilling 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS drew the highest average audience ever for a baseball broadcast in Canada. According to Sportsnet, an average of six million viewers tuned in, with the game reaching a staggering 11.8 million Canadians.

Sportsnet’s public relations team took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the record-breaking viewership.

“HISTORY. MADE.

ALCS Game 7 was the most-watched @BlueJays game ever on @Sportsnet with an average of 6 million viewers tuning in to watch Canada’s Team punch their ticket to the World Series! The game reached 11.8 million Canadians.”

The emotional, back-and-forth matchup capped off a comeback series win after the Blue Jays fell behind 0-2. George Springer, battling a sore knee, launched a dramatic three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Toronto its first lead — a moment now etched in franchise lore.

Closer Jeff Hoffman sealed the win by striking out the side, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned ALCS MVP honors, finishing the series with a .385 average, 3 home runs, and 10 RBIs.

The ratings eclipsed Canada’s previous baseball viewership record from 2015 and even topped this year’s Stanley Cup Final Game 7, which peaked at 6.9 million. It signals a major cultural moment — one where baseball momentarily overtook hockey in national prominence.

Beyond the numbers, the Blue Jays’ AL pennant marks their first since 1993. The team’s journey has re-energized youth baseball, boosted Sportsnet subscriptions, and renewed national pride.

Toronto will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, beginning Friday at Rogers Centre. With fan momentum, a red-hot Guerrero, and a resilient bullpen, the Blue Jays enter the Fall Classic as more than contenders — they’re Canada’s heartbeat.

As the Fall Classic approaches, all eyes will remain on Toronto — a city once again at the center of the baseball world. Whether this run ends in another championship or not, the 2025 Blue Jays have already left a lasting legacy. Their Game 7 triumph was more than a victory. It was a national moment — the kind that lives forever in highlight reels, family stories, and the collective memory of a country.