Week 8 has arrived, and it’s not for the faint of heart. With the Lions, Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Raiders on bye, fantasy football managers are staring down one of the ugliest wide receiver weeks in recent memory. That's in addition to a growing injury list that’s sidelined several top names. As such, even the most well-prepared rosters are being stretched thin. Gone are consistent fantasy football scornerstones like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams. That leaves a vacuum at the top of the WR rankings that few can fill.

Key insights

This is where strategy trumps star power. Fantasy football players who dig deep into matchups, usage trends, and target shares will have the edge. It’s a week where unexpected heroes can swing matchups. This is where even steady WR2s suddenly become must-starts. Whether you’re plugging in a waiver-wire gem or doubling down on a volatile big-play receiver, Week 8 will test every manager’s resolve. Let’s dive into this week’s Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings, where stability meets scarcity.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 8 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 8 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ DEN)

This one’s going to be appointment viewing. CeeDee Lamb versus Patrick Surtain II is one of the league’s premier WR–CB battles. Lamb didn’t miss a beat returning from injury last week. He posted 110 yards and a touchdown as Dallas’ offense continued to look like a high-powered attack.

That said, the Broncos are a different animal defensively. Their secondary has tightened up since a rocky start. Denver’s front seven still struggles to generate consistent pressure, though. This means Dak Prescott should have enough time to find Lamb on intermediate and deep routes. Even if Surtain shadows him, Lamb’s target volume and versatility in motion guarantee opportunities. Expect a physical matchup that keeps him near the top of the WR1 rankings.

Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ LAC)

Justin Jefferson remains the ultimate paradox. He has elite talent but frustrating touchdown output. Despite being fifth in receiving yards, he’s tied for 52nd in touchdowns. That reflects Minnesota’s red-zone inefficiency rather than any decline in his dominance. With Carson Wentz expected to remain under center on the short week, Jefferson’s target volume should stay high. He has logged 10 or more in every game with Wentz.

Yes, the matchup isn’t ideal. The Chargers have been quietly stingy against opposing wideouts. They have allowed the second-fewest touchdowns and seventh-fewest fantasy football points to the position. Still, Jefferson’s floor is rock-solid thanks to his route running and contested-catch prowess. Treat him as a mid-tier WR1. He is less likely to explode but almost guaranteed to give you double-digit production.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. DAL)

Consistency is king, and Sutton’s been one of fantasy football’s steadiest producers. Aside from two subpar outings, he’s finished between WR10 and WR18 every week. He’s quietly become Bo Nix's most trusted target in the red zone. His size-speed combo makes him a nightmare matchup for smaller corners.

This week’s tilt against the Cowboys could be a fireworks show. Dallas’ defense is allowing nearly 170 receiving yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game to opposing wideouts. Sutton’s physicality and contested-catch skills give him an edge against. If Denver’s offense leans pass-heavy to keep pace, Sutton could easily post his best stat line of the season.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. BUF)

Don’t let last week’s quiet performance fool you. McMillan remains Carolina’s top receiving option. He leads the team in expected fantasy football points per game and continues to show strong chemistry with Andy Dalton. The latter's promotion has stabilized the offense. The Bills’ defense, though opportunistic, has shown cracks against physical route-runners and intermediate targets.

If you’re struggling through bye-week chaos, McMillan offers high-floor PPR appeal. He’s seeing steady red-zone looks. In addition, his combination of size and catch radius makes him a sneaky bet to score against Buffalo. Note that the Bills have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three straight games.

Stefon Diggs, NE (vs. CLE)

After a quiet Week 6, Stefon Diggs bounced back with a perfect 7-for-7 performance for 69 yards against Tennessee. It wasn’t flashy, but it was efficient. That's exactly what fantasy football managers needed to see. His chemistry with Drake Maye continues to develop. As such, Diggs remains the clear first read on critical downs.

This week, he faces a Browns defense that’s elite on paper but has been prone to lapses in coverage. Expect Diggs to test the secondary vertically and find soft spots in zone coverage. He’s not the top-5 juggernaut he once was. Still, he is a WR2 with strong upside in PPR formats.

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ PHI)

Opportunity equals fantasy football value. With Malik Nabers still out, Wan’Dale Robinson is taking full advantage. He saw 12 targets last week against Denver, hauling in six for 95 yards. Of course, he remains the focal point of New York’s short passing game. His ability to separate quickly makes him invaluable in an offense that struggles with protection.

The matchup against Philadelphia might look intimidating on paper. However, the Eagles’ secondary has been inconsistent. They’ve given up over 250 passing yards per game and rank in the bottom third in yards allowed after the catch. Robinson’s quick-twitch agility could lead to another productive outing. He’s a solid WR2/Flex play this week, especially in PPR leagues.

Injury and bye-week fallout

If Week 7 was rough, Week 8 is downright brutal. The ‘bye-mageddon' slate removes six teams and with them, some of fantasy football’s most reliable wideouts.

And then there’s the injury list. Joshua Palmer (ankle), Garrett Wilson (knee), Nico Collins (concussion), Mike Evans (collarbone/concussion), Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), and Christian Watson (knee) headline a devastating group of sidelined receivers. It’s forcing fantasy managers to dig deep.

Still, chaos breeds opportunity. Players like Robinson, McMillan, and maybe even someone like Kendrick Bourne could swing matchups for savvy managers who stay proactive.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Kendrick Bourne, SF (@ HOU)

29. George Pickens, DAL (@ DEN)

28. DJ Moore, CHI (@ BAL)

27. Romeo Doubs, GB (@ PIT)

26. Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ CAR)

25. Jordan Addison, MIN (@ LAC)

24. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. SF)

23. Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. WAS)

22. Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. MIN)

21. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIN)

20. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ ATL)

19. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ PHI)

18. Stefon Diggs, NE (vs. CLE)

17. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. BUF)

16. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. NYJ)

15. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. NYG)

14. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CHI)

13. Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. MIN)

12. DK Metcalf, PIT (vs. GB)

11. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN)

10. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. NYG)

9. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB)

8. Rome Odunze, CHI (@ BAL)

7. Emeka Egbuka, TB (@ NO)

6. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. DAL)

5. Drake London, ATL (vs. MIA)

4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ LAC)

3. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. WAS)

2. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ DEN)

1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. NYJ)

Bottom line

Week 8 is about survival, not style points. Between the massive bye slate and the ongoing injury epidemic, managers who adapt will come out on top. CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Courtland Sutton headline a week where opportunity, volume, and health mean everything.

So dig deep, trust your matchups, and don’t be afraid to start a name that wouldn’t have cracked your lineup in September. Week 8 might be brutal, but it’s also a chance to outsmart the rest of your league.