New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart is having a hilarious reaction to Jalen Brunson's offensive explosion against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. Brunson scored 45 points to help the Knicks defeat the Blazers 105-93 on Thursday night.
“He probably should’ve had 65. He missed a lot of open shots. Cost me a lot of assists,” Hart joked, per The Athletic.
It's all in good fun, of course. Brunson has really been the heart and soul of a surprisingly good Knicks team this season. The point guard leads the team in scoring, as well as assists. Brunson is averaging more than 27 points and six assists for the Big Apple franchise this year. The Knickerbockers are having one of the best seasons in recent memory, with a 39-27 record. New York is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
The interesting thing is that Hart actually does have a point. Brunson only went 2-for-10 shooting from three against the Blazers, and did leave a lot of points on the floor. Knicks fans probably don't mind, since the team came up with the victory. The team has won two games in a row after defeating the Blazers.
Brunson may have the last laugh in this conversation. He's averaging three times the amount of points this year as Hart. Hart is scoring 9 a game, while Brunson has his 27.
Brunson will try to add to that point total, and keep Hart quiet, in the team's next game. The Knicks take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The game tips off at 10:00 Eastern.