The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets clashed in their final preseason game of the year. LaMelo Ball sat the game out for Charlotte, but Jalen Brunson put on a show in front of his home crowd in Madison Square Garden. He and Jordan Clarkson, one of New York's many offseason acquisitions, went shot-for-shot with Miles Bridges and the Hornets on Friday night.

Brunson finished the first quarter with 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists. The guard made four three-pointers in the quarter, helping New York finish the period with a 30-29 lead. He and Clarkson continued their hot shooting, entering halftime with 20 and 12 points, respectively. On the other side of the matchup, Bridges led the way for the Hornets with 20 points.

Brunson and the Knicks fell just short of the NBA Finals last season. Instead of consolidating resources and chasing a star, New York made its biggest moves on the fringes of its roster. Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele joined the Knicks roster, giving the team some much-needed depth as it tries to take advantage of a relatively weak Eastern Conference.

While New York looks ready to take on the new season, the team has a lot of adjusting to do. Mike Brown is the Knicks' new head coach after the team fired Tom Thibbodeau early in the summer. The front office hopes that his new philosophies will help unlock the roster's full potential and propel the team to to the top of the NBA standings.

Brunson looks ready to kick off another season. However, he may not be the biggest star on his team when everything is said and done. The Knicks are one of many teams that continue to monitor Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee. The minute the forward wants out, New York will be there. For now, though, the team looks like a well-oiled machine.