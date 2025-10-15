The New York Knicks are primed for a successful season. They are coming off consecutive 50-win campaigns. And they just advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season for the first time in 25 years.

New coach Mike Brown implemented a modern, pace-oriented offensive system. Captain Jalen Brunson returns healthy and comfortable with his role. All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns is likely to be more comfortable after a full season with his teammates. The team's role players enter the year healthy. And New York added additional depth in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

So what's the Knicks' ceiling in 2025-26? Objectively, the sky is the limit. But strange things happen over the course of the NBA season. Slumps, injuries, and role-oriented discontent are all quite common. Still, it's hard to imagine this Knicks' team coming up short. Still, a realistic bold prediction for the Knicks in 2025-26 is advancing to the NBA Finals.

Knicks' roster is primed for next step

New York's 2024-25 season was hijacked by change. The Mikal Bridges trade was digestible given it happened before the 2024 NBA Draft. But the Towns trade shook the team up as it took place mere weeks before opening night of last season. But the Knicks had all of last season to get to know each other. And they did so under coach Tom Thibodeau's limited offensive system.

Now, with coach Brown at the helm, New York should be ready to hit the gas pedal. They hope to pick up the pace, move the ball, and shoot more 3-pointers. In doing so, their offense should become more formidable, taking pressure off the bench—and its defense.

But the Knicks' glow-up is about more than just familiarity and system. There are also tangible additions to mention.

The Clarkson signing adds a natural scorer to the team's bench. Yabusele's addition adds a versatile bruiser to the team's reserves. A healthy Mitchell Robinson is a luxury that New York didn't have for most of the 2024-25 regular season. And speaking of Robinson, if he remains a starter, he allows Josh Hart to join the second unit, adding a dynamically skilled player to the team's bench.

Knicks' Eastern Conference competition is lighter than usual

In addition to the Knicks' roster being ready for prime time, there has also been slippage around them. First, the Boston Celtics are hindered. Sure, Jayson Tatum looks scary good considering it's been only about five months since he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. But the Celtics step back is about more than just Tatum. Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford are all gone, too. And their replacement— Anfernee Simons, Chris Boucher, and Luka Garza—are less experienced—and less skilled.

But it's not just Boston. The Indiana Pacers, who beat the Knicks to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals will be without Tyrese Haliburton for at least a good part of this season. Myles Turner is also gone after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Like the Celtics, the Pacers still have enough talent to be a playoff team. But without two starters, one of whom was easily their most important player (Haliburton), they are significantly less dangerous, as well.

Yes, the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 season as good as they've been since LeBron James left in 2018. Milwaukee will also be dangerous. The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will be threats, as well. And the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers could be good, too.

But no one looks as dominant as Boston appeared entering the 2024-25 season (as defending champions). And with the current defending Eastern Conference champs hindered, the path to the NBA Finals is as clear as it's been for the Knicks since Michael Jordan retired the first time in 1993.

The stars seem to be aligning for the Knicks in 2025-26. They appear as likely to succeed as they've been in recent memory—and maybe ever. But fans must remain patient. And more importantly, they must remain realistic. Remember, nothing is guaranteed. While a lot can go wrong over the course of the season, it's realistic to expect New York to make a return trip to the NBA Finals in 2026. From there, all bets are off.