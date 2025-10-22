Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the 2025-26 season by hosting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

It is Doncic's first full campaign with the Lakers since the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February, and fans are expecting nothing less than another masterful all-around showing.

It was only fitting that it was the 26-year-old guard who made the Lakers' first bucket of the new season after burying a 13-foot jumpshot just a few seconds into the first quarter.

Doncic brushed off the tight defense of Jonathan Kuminga on the left elbow before pulling up for the easy shot.

Luka Doncic opens things up this season for the Lakers

The five-time All-NBA First Team member underwent a physical transformation in the offseason, underscoring that he is fully committed to leading the Purple and Gold. He was criticized for his weight and conditioning last season, although Doncic maintained that he is fit and healthy.

Doncic will have a heavy burden to begin the 2025-26 campaign as LeBron James will be out for several weeks due to a sciatica injury.

In 28 games for the Lakers last season, the Slovenian playmaker averaged impressive norms of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. They earned the second seed in the playoffs with a 50-32 card—their best record since the 2019-2020 season—but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

As of writing, the Warriors are leading the Lakers in the second quarter.

Doncic has 14 points and five rebounds, while Austin Reaves has 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists.