Knicks star Immanuel Quickley reaffirmed his trust in teammate Julius Randle despite the slow start to the season.

When it comes to the New York Knicks, there's no doubt they've had a slow start to the 2023-24 NBA season with star player Julius Randle being a part of that. However, teammate Immanuel Quickley is very confident in Randle's abilities and believes he's going to bounce back according to SNY's Ian Begley.

“I don’t doubt Julius at all,” Quickley said. “If you look at what he’s done since he’s been here: two All-NBAs, two All-Stars, near 60 points in a game. He works, he’s probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. So I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

Quickley is third on the Knicks in scoring with Randle being fourth. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

Randle has been averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game through five contests. That's currently down scoring wise as he was on a 25.1 points per game clip last year, which was a career-best for him. Currently in his tenth season, Randle said after the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that spacing has been a main reason the shots haven't been falling for him and the rest of the Knicks.

“Spacing. Everything is just pretty packed in. We’re working really hard for everything,” Randle said. “We’re just looking at a lot of bodies out there whenever we’re catching the ball. So we’ve just got to figure out a way to open it up a little bit.”

The Knicks big-man is looking to score more than six points like he did last game as the next challenge for the squad is against the Milwaukee Bucks in the start of group play in the In-season tournament.