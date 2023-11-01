The Minnesota Timberwolves, against all the criticisms they've received over the past year or so, wanted to give the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert twin-tower experiment more time to figure things out. After all, Towns played in just 29 games last year, and members of the reigning champion Denver Nuggets said that their toughest matchup during their run to the title was the Timberwolves, making it difficult for them due to their size and physicality.

However, some critics remain unsold on the Towns-Gobert partnership. In fact, Charles Barkley continues to urge the Timberwolves to put an end this ill-fated combination and decide to finally shop Towns to a team that could give them good value, such as the New York Knicks. Chuck even called the Timberwolves' decision to bring Gobert in one of the “stupidest” decisions in league history.

“[The Knicks should trade for Karl-Anthony Towns] because those two guys in Minnesota can't play together. I mean, that was one of the stupidest trades ever. You go get two guys over 7-feet tall in a little man's league and neither one of them are good enough on the offensive end, they're not like Shaq,” Barkley said on TNT's Inside the NBA on Tuesday night, via Sneaker Reporter on Twitter and Joe Nelson of SI's Fan Nation.

No one was safe from Charles Barkley's wrath; the Hall of Famer then called out the Knicks for their lack of initiative in pursuing a blockbuster trade that would put them over the championship hump, believing that Karl-Anthony Towns could be a missing piece for the team's title hopes.

“I would go out and get Karl-Anthony Towns personally because this team here (the Knicks) is not going to win anything. They beat Cleveland last year, but they're not a contender. You can't be mediocre and stick with that,” Barkley added.

While the Knicks reportedly do have interest in trading for the Timberwolves star, it looks like they are saving their chips for when Joel Embiid becomes available on the trade market. It's valid to question whether Towns would be enough to make the Knicks legitimate contenders, especially when he hasn't been part of plenty of winning teams in his career.