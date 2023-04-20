Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Julius Randle had a nonchalant take on his scary fall during Tuesday’s Game 2 of an NBA Playoff series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m built for these kind of battles,” said Randle, via SNY. “I put so much time in the weight room and I put a lot into my body for recovery… My kids have beat me up worse.”

Julius Randle took a hard fall when he tried to go up for a dunk on a fastbreak, falling after a block attempt from Cavs center Jarrett Allen during a 107-90 loss to the Cavaliers. Allen was called for a flagrant one foul on the play.

He said his back was fine after the game, according to SNY reporter Ian Begley.

“Julius Randle said his back is fine,” Begley wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “He said he asked to stay in the game late in the 4th quarter to get his legs/rhythm after missing two weeks due to ankle injury.”

Julius Randle finished the night with 22 points and eight rebounds, hitting eight of his 20 shot attempts as he confidently took 3-point shots and worked against Cleveland’s bigs with his back to the basket. Guard Jalen Brunson added 20 points as he hit five of his 17 shot attempts and one of his eight tries from the 3-point line.

The Athletic Knicks beat writer Fred Katz revealed a positive injury New York injury update before the Knicks face the Cavs in Game 3 on New York’s home court.

“Tom Thibodeau said everyone was healthy in practice today,” wrote Katz. “Also said Randle is ready to go back to his usual rotation. He’s been subbing out five-ish minutes into first quarters for conditioning reasons. Randle just turned from a sprained left ankle.”

The Knicks will tip off against the Cavs at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Friday in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcasted on ABC and MSG.