The Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers is even at one game apiece. The Knicks will focus on protecting their home court as the series moves to the Big Apple for Games 3 and 4. And a recent, positive Julius Randle injury update (per a tweet from The Athletic’s Fred Katz) should have Knicks fans feeling optimistic about their team’s chances of winning at least one of the next two contests:

“Tom Thibodeau said everyone was healthy in practice today. Also said Randle is ready to go back to his usual rotation. He’s been subbing out five-ish minutes into first quarters for conditioning reasons. Randle just turned from a sprained left ankle.”

Julius Randle, 28, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Knicks franchise. He averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.8 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 77 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Randle’s 75.7% free-throw percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.