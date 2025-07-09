The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are currently playing the series finale of a three-game series in Milwaukee. The Brewers took Game 1 and Game 2 as rookie Jacob Misiorowski outplayed Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers to earn a huge win on Tuesday night. Even though Ohtani hit a home run during the first at-bat of the contest, the rookie pitcher bounced back and earned a win, striking out 12. The Dodgers have lost five straight games while the Brewers aim for the series sweep.

Before the early game on Wednesday, the two teams agreed on a trade that involved minor league players. The Dodgers traded away outfielder Steward Berroa to the Brewers for cash. Berroa is currently hurt, so he was immediately put on the IL with right shoulder bursitis. Then, the Brewers designated RHP Elvin Rodríguez for assignment.

This trade is certainly a random one, as the Brewers paid for an injured player. The team must see something in the young player, who has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 28 games with the Jays last season, Berroa had 37 at-bats and hit .189 with zero home runs and only one RBI. He walked eight times and stole six bases, which somehow earned him a 0.3 WAR for the very short stint with the team. Berroa made his way to LA after the Jays DFA'd him in May.

Elvin Rodriguez, whom the Brewers DFA'd, appeared in six games for the Brewers this season. He played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 and the Detroit Tigers in 2022. Rodriguez had an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings.

The Brewers contain a deep rotation. Misioroski looks like a future superstar, and Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, and Quinn Priester are pitching very well. Brandon Woodruff is back also, so the Brewers are able to make a run led by pitching. They are one offensive superstar away from being one of the top teams in the league.