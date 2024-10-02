Recently, the New York Knicks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be trading for Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns' arrival figures to immediately shore up the Knicks' glaring weakness at the center position and also gives him perhaps the best chance he's ever had to compete for an NBA championship.

As fate would have it, during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast, Towns revealed that he actually grew up a Knicks fan.

“When my mom immigrated over from D.R., she always went to the Knicks games… Also, they were one of the few teams that gave my dad a chance in the NBA,” said Towns.

Towns also spoke on how a very specific month or so long stretch of Knicks basketball inspired his fandom.

“I'm seeing Linsanity go crazy,” said Towns. “Linsanity for me was crazy because I actually could watch it. Back in the day you only had ESPN maybe, you could watch some NBA games, national TV. MSG was free our way… I had two teams to pick from, and MSG was easiest for me to watch for free, and Linsanity was the hottest thing at the time, so of course I was watching and I was tuned in.”

“Linsanity” of course refers to the brief stretch when, seemingly out of nowhere, Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin entered the starting lineup and became one of the most dominant forces in the NBA during the 2012 season.

Lin captured the hearts and minds of the basketball watching world in the process and is still remembered as a Knicks legend to this day.

Can the Knicks break through with KAT?

Although losing Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be a tough pill to swallow, the Knicks objectively got better with the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Prior to the blockbuster trade, New York was going to be relying on the shaky ankles of Mitchell Robinson to stay healthy for an entire 82-game season or risk having arguably the worst frontcourt rotation in the NBA.

Now, New York gets to keep the pieces that already made them elite (Jalen Brunson and their depth on the wings) while adding arguably the best shooting big man in NBA history in Towns.

In any case, New York is set to get its season underway on October 22 on the road vs the reigning champion Boston Celtics.