Mark Jackson speaks openly about the reports that he wouldn't be broadcasting Knicks games on the MSG network.

Former New York Knicks basketball player and broadcaster Mark Jackson speaks out about a report that read he wouldn't be commentating games for the MSG network. In the original report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, he said that Jackson wouldn't call games because the Knicks wouldn't allow him on the team's charter plane according to Awful Announcing.

Plus, it was stated that Jackson had an issue with one of the assistant coaches on head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff. The former player took to his Instagram page and denied the report saying that “the lies have got to stop.”

“Come on man, come on,” said Jackson. “At some point, the lies have got to stop. I have sat back year after year after year listening to lies questioning me as a man. What I stand for, what I was raised on. I sat back and didn’t say anything.”

"At some point, the lies have got to stop… I turned the job down due to the fact that it wasn't the ideal conditions, and it wasn't the ideal time for me." Mark Jackson responds to a report about not getting the Knicks TV gig. (via markjackson/IG)pic.twitter.com/rontwSgwuy https://t.co/naH6ZmSiwo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

Jackson's side of the story

Jackson went on to call out the report and said that he turned down the job himself to back up Walt Frazier, another Knicks legend, in the broadcast booth. He wanted to set the record straight and say that it wasn't the Knicks who in some ways “fired” him, but it was himself who turned the immediate job opening.

“Today, a report came out that fired or dismissed from calling Knicks games. Honored and privileged to have an offer bestowed on me to back up the legend Walt Clyde Frazier calling Knick games,” Jackson said. “Over a week ago I turned that job down. It wasn’t the ideal conditions. It wasn’t the ideal time for me.”

Having played for the Knicks for a combined six seasons, he said that he will always be a part of the Knicks organization. While there isn't a plan for this season to broadcast for the MSG Network, he's left the door open to future opportunities.

“They say once a Knick always a Knick. I bleed inside of me blue and orange. I dreamed of playing for the Knicks, calling Knick games. It would have been a dream accomplishment, it just didn’t work out. But you never know what the future holds.”

The Knicks are currently 6-5 on the season which puts them at sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their next matchup will be against the Washington Wizards as a part of the NBA IN-season tournament. New York is 0-1 in group play after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 3.