Caitlin Clark’s groin injury has kept her off the court for the Indiana Fever’s recent games, but she might be making a comeback soon. Even without their star guard, the Fever have managed to pull off their two best games of the season: First, they took down the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 on July 1, and then they dominated the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on July 3.

There’s a chance Clark could return this Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks, although her status is still up in the air. Head coach Stephanie White shared an update after practice on July 4. While Clark has started to get back into some activities, she hasn’t yet participated fully in team drills.

“We went through some semi-live shooting drills… [Clark] still hasn’t gone full speed or joined in on defensive group work,” White explained. “But she’s been doing some 3-on-3 work on her own.”

Clark mentioned that she’s not a fan of being limited to minutes, which could potentially delay her return.

“The biggest thing is she’s said she doesn’t like minute restrictions. If there’s going to be one, maybe we’ll hold her out another game,” White added. “We’ll re-evaluate her in the morning, see how she’s handled the added load over the past few days, and decide from there.”

White also stressed that Clark’s long-term health is the team’s top priority, regardless of their performance.

“I prioritize her long-term health and wellness and ensuring that when she comes back, she’s 100%,” the coach concluded.

The Fever can afford to take their time, thanks to Indiana’s impressive performances without Clark. It seems a final decision will be made on Saturday morning.

If Clark comes back, it could provide Indiana extra motivation against Las Vegas, even though they have already proved they can win against the Aces. As the playoff race heats up, the timing of her return may be perfect for making an impact.