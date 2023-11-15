MSG Network will no longer have Mark Jackson call Knicks games after there were objections to having him on the team plane

The New York Knicks will no longer have Mark Jackson calling their games on MSG Network after the team objected to him being on the Knicks' chartered plane, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand goes on to write, “MSG Network planned on having Jackson occasionally fill in for Clyde Frazier this season, but Knicks management, led by team president Leon Rose, decided to block the arrangement in part due to an old quarrel with Jackson and an assistant coach, according to sources.”

In 2014, current Knicks assistant Darren Erman was fired by Jackson when both were with the Golden State Warriors. Jackson was the team's head coach, with Erman an assistant on his staff.

Jackson reportedly fired Erman for taping him and the players without his knowledge.

ESPN released Jackson in a surprise move over the summer. Jackson became a fixture on ESPN NBA coverage for almost 15 years. The network tapped former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and longtime ESPN basketball commentator Doris Burke to replace Jackson and fellow broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy.

With Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier cutting back on his travel schedule, the plan was for Jackson to rejoin his longtime partner Mike Breen to fill in on occasion.

Jackson played two separate stints for the franchise, amounting to six-and-a-half seasons. The No. 18 overall pick of the 1987 NBA Draft helped spark a Knicks' revival in the late 80s and early 90s. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star selection in 1989.