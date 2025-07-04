Spencer Rattler is currently in a quarterback camp battle with Tyler Shough for the starting job for the New Orleans Saints. However, this isn't the first time Rattler has been in competition for a starting role, as he competed against Caleb Williams during their time together with the Oklahoma Sooners. When asked about it, Rattler got a little testy and defended himself after losing that job to Williams.

“I mean, what happened at Oklahoma, you know, it's like ancient history at this point,” said Spencer Rattler. “At the time, we were coming off a Big 12 Championship on a 16-game win streak. And we were rolling. I think we led the conference in touchdowns, completion percentage, and yeah, whatever happened happened. But, you know, like I said earlier, everybody has their own story. You know, God has a plan for everybody, and that's just how mine went.”

Spencer Rattler was one of the quarterbacks featured in the QB1 show on Netflix. In that show, many found him to be arrogant and self-absorbed. However, he was a high schooler when that was filmed and has seemingly matured since then.

He had a chance to shine for the Saints last season, starting in six games and playing in seven while Derek Carr was out with injuries. As a rookie, Spencer Rattler finished with 1,317 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air while owning a 57.7% completion percentage. He also had five interceptions on the season.

If Spencer Rattler wants to win the starting job in New Orleans, he'll have to improve his accuracy and cut down on the turnovers. With Kellen Moore stepping in as the new head coach, the Saints hope Rattler or Shough can step up as the franchise quarterback.