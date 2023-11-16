Trae Young may have fell against the lethal Knicks duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle but he notched an insane record for the Hawks.

Trae Young has been on the hunt to stay consistently atop the NBA. He got his first taste of the Eastern Conference Finals just a few years back and is pouring out his soul such that the Atlanta Hawks surpass that benchmark. In this search, he has developed his skills in being an elite floor general. It was on show when they fell short against Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the ruthless pack of New York Knicks. This even notched him a record that has not been seen since the start of the decade.

Trae Young became the first player in the NBA to notch more than 20 games where he delivered 15 or more dimes in this decade, per StatMuse. No other superstar has been able to achieve this feat since the 2020s started.

The Hawks star left it all on the court when they faced the Knicks. He saw the court on 34 minutes of action which allowed him to fix broken plays and show off his court vision. This notched 17 dimes which perfectly set up his Hawks teammates for easy looks. The addition of 15 points also made it fairly easy for the squad to execute their schemes.

Unfortunately, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for massive sequences that spelled defeat for the Hawks. The two stars from New York had a total of 53 points. Young and his squad were still in striking distance until the final buzzer. But, as fate would have it, they fell short with a scoreline of 114 to 116. There are still a lot of games to be played in this 82-game campaign where Young could shine.